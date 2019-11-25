|
Anita Spagnolo
York - Anita (Arcidiacono) Spagnolo, age 72, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on November 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of Frank Spagnolo; together they shared over 51 years of marriage.
Anita was born on December 5, 1946 in Parenti, Provencia, Cosenza, Calabria Italy and was the daughter of the late Giuseppe Arcidiacono and Settimia (Pietoso) Arcidiacono. Anita and her husband owned Anita's Pizza on East Market St., in York for over 11 years and then owned the Red Rose Restaurant and Lounge for over 22 years prior to retiring. She was also a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. She was a devoted loving wife, mother and grandmother and she cherished her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Frank; she is survived by her children Nick Spagnolo and his wife Josie, Domenica Spagnolo Klinger and her husband Garrett and Giuseppe Spagnolo and his wife Rachael; and her grandchildren Franklin, Michael, Francesco, Olivia, Emily, Francesco and Johnathon. She is also survived by her sister Anna Garofolo; her brothers Francesco, Pasquale, Emilio and Gino Arcidiacono and 27 nieces and nephews and shared a special bond with each of them.
Viewings will be held on Friday from 6:00-9:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 and on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York PA 17402 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery in York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 500 St. Jude Place., Memphis TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019