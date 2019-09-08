|
|
Ann C. Diehl
York - Ann C. Diehl, 95, of York, PA passed away peacefully in her sleep at Manor Care South on September 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Brunell M. Diehl, with whom she was married for over 64 years. Ann was born June 23, 1924 in Greensboro, NC, the daughter of the late J. Robert and L. Salene Chrismon. She was a 1941 graduate of Greensboro High School and attended the University of North Carolina. She was employed in the executive offices of Burlington Industries in Greensboro, NC. After marriage and moving to York, she was employed as secretary to the advertising manager at the former York Corporation. Ann was active in the Young Women's Club, York Arts Council, York Garden Club and the Historical Society of York. She loved participating in activities at Manor Care, especially Bingo.
Ann is survived by a son, Thomas Diehl, a daughter-in-law, Peggy Moyer Diehl, both of York, along with grandson Bradley Diehl of York, granddaughter Amanda Diehl Gemmill of Delta, PA and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gladfelter Funeral Home and are private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019