Ann M. LambertYork, PA - Ann M. Lambert, 50 of York, PA died at UPMC Pinnacle-Harrisburg on July 15, 2020. She was the wife of Mark R. Lambert of York, PA.Born December 5, 1969 in Shirley, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Ernest Kirouac of Swanzey, NH and the late Mary (Lounder) Kirouac.Ann was a graduate of Monadnock High School in Swanzey, NH.In addition to her husband and her father, Ann is survived by a daughter, Jess Lambert of Lititz, PA and a sister, Heather Woosley of Kingdom, NH.Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.