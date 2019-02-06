|
|
Ann Marie Green
Windsor - Ann Marie (Taylor) Green, 83, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Walter R. Green, who died on July 27, 2002. The couple had been married for 46 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion, with Pastor Chris Golembiowski officiating. A viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery.
Born on June 7, 1935 in White Top, VA, she was a daughter of the late Vaughn and Grace (Wyatt) Taylor. Ann was a homemaker. She was a resident at the Victorian Villa since 2015.
Mrs. Green was a member of Windsor Assembly of God. Ann loved flowers and loved to garden. Over the years she babysat many children. Most importantly, she loved her family.
Mrs. Green is survived by five children, Rhonda G. Snyder and her husband, Dennis of Red Lion, Robert J. Green of Roaring River, NC, John A. Green and his wife, Dori of Red Lion, Patricia A. Stern of Windsor and Ronald L. Green and his wife, Tina of Dover; 15 grandchildren, Danielle Snyder, Angela Delp, Andrew Snyder, Mandy Reachard, Laura Green, Jessica Smith, Leah Green, Lindsey Rebuck, Allison Green, Natasha Stern, Lydia Ann Stern, Taisia Yeager, Travis Nace, Joshua Green and Zachary Green; 22 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; 11 brothers and sisters, Lacy Taylor, Willis Taylor, Louise Wiggins, Helen Hall, Bill Taylor, Reverend Earl Taylor, Virgil Taylor, Kathy Johnson, David Taylor, James Taylor and Eleanor Kingsley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Walter R. Green, Jr; and brother, Cecil Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Hospice & Community Care 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019