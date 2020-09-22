Ann Marie LintzFreeland, MD - Ann Marie Lintz, 82, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Clarence A. "Al" Lintz, Sr. who passed away in 2010.Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Marcella (Maxwell) Luecking. Ann was a 1955 graduate of Seton High School and was married in 1958 to Al. They enjoyed riding motorcycles together and loved life in the country. Ann enjoyed her animals, beekeeping, playing the piano, and making ceramics. She was a member of the Maryland Steam Historical Society. She was considered the "glue" of the Gore Mill homestead for many years. She attended Gunpowder Baptist Church and more recently Freedom Community Church in Shrewsbury. She is survived by one son Clarence A. "Al" Lintz, Jr., and wife Meghan and one daughter Marcy Lintz and five grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by two sisters J. McCormick and Theresa Perry.Graveside services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1PM from Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, 20901 Mt. Zion Rd., Freeland, MD 21053. Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 7406 or to Christian Appalachian Project, ATTN: Honors and Memorials, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911.