Ann N. VanTassel
Ann N. VanTassel

Windsor Twp. - Ann N. VanTassel, age 82, of Windsor Township, York, died at 9:10 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rest Haven Rehab and Nursing. She was the wife of Barry T. VanTassel.

Born May 15, 1938 in York, a daughter of the late Sherman and Bertha (Wallick) Floyd, she was a member of Pleasureville United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband of 61 years, Mrs. VanTassel is survived by three granddaughters, Jennifer A. Scott, Amy M. Zuver, and Katie L. Keeney; five great grandchildren; a niece, Deborah Rohrbaugh, and her husband Larry; and a nephew, Mark Floyd, and his wife Sherry. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie J. Zuver; a brother, William Floyd, and a sister, Lucille Keene.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
