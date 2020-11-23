Ann N. VanTasselWindsor Twp. - Ann N. VanTassel, age 82, of Windsor Township, York, died at 9:10 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rest Haven Rehab and Nursing. She was the wife of Barry T. VanTassel.Born May 15, 1938 in York, a daughter of the late Sherman and Bertha (Wallick) Floyd, she was a member of Pleasureville United Methodist Church.In addition to her husband of 61 years, Mrs. VanTassel is survived by three granddaughters, Jennifer A. Scott, Amy M. Zuver, and Katie L. Keeney; five great grandchildren; a niece, Deborah Rohrbaugh, and her husband Larry; and a nephew, Mark Floyd, and his wife Sherry. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie J. Zuver; a brother, William Floyd, and a sister, Lucille Keene.Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.