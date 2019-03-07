|
|
Ann Nearhoof
Shrewsbury - Ann C. Nearhoof, 76, of Shrewsbury, died at her residence surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of William E. Nearhoof.
In addition to her husband Bill, Ann is survived by her children Michael Nearhoof and wife Laura, Joseph Nearhoof and girlfriend Beth Miller, and Danielle Eveler and husband Stephen; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Ann is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Emma (Felice) Santella, and her 3 siblings.
A time of viewing will occur from 6-8 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St, New Freedom, PA on Sunday March 10, 2019. There will be a funeral mass at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church on Monday March 11, 2019 with Father Benjamin Dunkelberger officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to H.O.P.E. at 105 East Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349 or to Asana Hospice and Palliative Care at http://www.asanahospice.com/donations/.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019