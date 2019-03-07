Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Nearhoof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Nearhoof

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Nearhoof Obituary
Ann Nearhoof

Shrewsbury - Ann C. Nearhoof, 76, of Shrewsbury, died at her residence surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of William E. Nearhoof.

In addition to her husband Bill, Ann is survived by her children Michael Nearhoof and wife Laura, Joseph Nearhoof and girlfriend Beth Miller, and Danielle Eveler and husband Stephen; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Ann is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Emma (Felice) Santella, and her 3 siblings.

A time of viewing will occur from 6-8 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St, New Freedom, PA on Sunday March 10, 2019. There will be a funeral mass at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church on Monday March 11, 2019 with Father Benjamin Dunkelberger officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to H.O.P.E. at 105 East Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349 or to Asana Hospice and Palliative Care at http://www.asanahospice.com/donations/.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now