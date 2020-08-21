Ann Severance Minarck



York - Ann Severance Minarck, 79, passed away 30 July, 2020, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, York, PA. Born 19 January, 1941, daughter of Eustace and Alice Merrill of Plainfield, NJ, Ann happily spent her youthful years showing great talent in acrobatics, dance, and piano and having many friends. She could climb steps on her hands. Sadly, in her teens she suffered mental illness with which she struggled the rest of her life.



Ann enjoyed gardening and sewing. She had numerous employments. She was married several years to Frank Minarck of Plainfield, NJ, deceased in the 1980's. In the 1990's she came to live in York and be near her mother and brother Robert Merrill. She was able to live on her own for many years with the assistance of the caring staff of the CHIPS program of Bell Socialization Services who monitored her daily activities, provided programs for socialization, transportation for shopping and medical visits, and administered her medications and daily allowance. She loved her friends, dogs, and birds dearly.



Ann is survived by siblings ever ready with their extended families to support her through her life's struggles as was the wish of their mother devoted to Ann and ensuring her welfare: Lee Byrd, El Paso, Texas; Douglas Merrill, Lafayette, California; and Robert Merrill, York, PA.



A memorial service for Ann was held, 14 August, through Zoom technology. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if any donations are sent in Ann's name to Bell Socialization Services of York, 160 S. George St., York, PA 17401.









