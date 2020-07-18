1/1
Anna A. (Hartman) Ness
1922 - 2020
Anna A. (Hartman) Ness

York - Anna A. (Hartman) Ness, 97, of Normandie Ridge, who was formerly of Loganville, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter T. Ness.

A private burial will be held on Friday, July 24 at the Codorus Church of The Brethren cemetery, Dallastown, PA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public celebration of Anna's life will not be held at this time. Beginning July 20, interested persons are invited to read tributes, see photos and add their own posts to the Anna Hartman Ness Celebration of Life Facebook page.

Mrs. Ness was born on December 17, 1922, in Springfield Township and was a daughter of the late Martin M. and Mamie (Godfrey) Hartman. She took great pride and pleasure in cleaning private homes and medical offices for many years.

She was an active member of the Codorus Church of the Brethren where she and her husband, Walter, were sextons of the church for 13 years and deacons for many more years. Her favorite activities included gardening, canning, flower-arranging, baking, cooking, and enjoying family.

Mrs. Ness leaves two sons, Tommy L. Ness of Huntingdon, and Randy L. Ness and his wife, Jolene of Dillsburg; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved siblings: Mary Keeney, Austin Hartman, Beulah Wills, Blanche Keeney, Edna Hyser, Samuel Hartman, Catherine Rohrbaugh, Leah Marquet, Robert Hartman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown, PA 17313.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Burial
Codorus Church of The Brethren cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
