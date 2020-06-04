Anna Agatha Zuydervliet Scholz



Anna Agatha Zuydervliet Scholz, 83, passed away peacefully in her home May 31, 2020, with her family at her side. Anna was born February 27, 1937, and raised during World War II in Poeldijk, Netherlands, near the ocean. After completing nursing school in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Anna emigrated to the United States in 1961 to live with her Aunt and Uncle in New Jersey. A few years later, she met and married Georg Scholz, who emigrated from Germany. They followed their dreams, rebuilt a homestead and raised their two sons in Pennsylvania. All the while, Anna was perfecting her craft of nursing. Over the years, she used her combination of caring, organization and tenacity to become a pillar in the Hanover nursing community. Anna settled into retirement with Georg, enjoyed travels around the world, volunteering with many organizations and embraced the role of grandparent. Surviving her are two children, Eric P. Scholz and his wife, Cathy Baecher-Scholz of New York, and S. Scott Scholz and his significant other, Tam Chinh Pham of Washington D.C.; two grandchildren, Amanda Scholz and Michael Scholz. A remembrance will be held at a future date. Preserving the earth was so important to Anna so memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anna Scholz to The Nature Conservancy 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203-1606. The family requests no flowers be sent.









