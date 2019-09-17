|
Anna B. Portz
York - Anna B. (Cichoski) Portz, 88, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Spiritrust Lutheran Home Sprenkle Drive. She was the loving wife of Raymond H. Portz, who passed away in 2005.
Anna was born December 9, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Cichoski.
Anna loved crafts, especially crochet and sewing. She also enjoyed bingo, and was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in York, PA.
Surviving are two sons, Charles R. and Frederick L. Portz; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York. Viewing will be on Wednesday from 12:00 PM to time of service.
Burial will be Thursday 11:00 AM in Christ Church Cemetery, Ashland, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice 1651-A Mount Zion Road, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019