Anna Baublitz
York - Anna Mae (Smyser) Baublitz, age 101, passed away at home on July 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late George W. Baublitz, who passed away in 1988.
Anna was born in York on September 22, 1917 and was the daughter of the late Wilbur H. Smyser and Elsie Mae (Joseph) Smyser. She was a homemaker all her life and a longtime member of St. Paul Wolfs Covenant Church in York.
She is survived by her son Winston Baublitz; her daughters Judy Mitchell, and Patricia Holtzapple; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Brenda Arnold and her great grandson Ryan Arnold.
The family would like to thank the staff from Avail Personal In-Home Care Services for all of the help and kindness they showed while caring for Anna.
Funeral services are being held privately by the family under direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul Wolf's Covenant Church, 4501 Wolf's Church Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019