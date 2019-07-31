Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Baublitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Baublitz


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Baublitz Obituary
Anna Baublitz

York - Anna Mae (Smyser) Baublitz, age 101, passed away at home on July 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late George W. Baublitz, who passed away in 1988.

Anna was born in York on September 22, 1917 and was the daughter of the late Wilbur H. Smyser and Elsie Mae (Joseph) Smyser. She was a homemaker all her life and a longtime member of St. Paul Wolfs Covenant Church in York.

She is survived by her son Winston Baublitz; her daughters Judy Mitchell, and Patricia Holtzapple; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Brenda Arnold and her great grandson Ryan Arnold.

The family would like to thank the staff from Avail Personal In-Home Care Services for all of the help and kindness they showed while caring for Anna.

Funeral services are being held privately by the family under direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul Wolf's Covenant Church, 4501 Wolf's Church Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now