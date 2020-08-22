1/
Anna C. "Penny" Prescott
york - Anna C. "Penny" Prescott (Thompson), 94, of York, PA passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at The Haven at Springwood, York, PA. Born December 31, 1925 in Pittsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth "Bess" and Wilmer "Jack" Kemper. Penny was a graduate of William Penn Sr. High School, Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing where she received her Registered Nurse Degree, and Millersville State College. Penny's nursing career included general and private duty nurse, instructor in a practical nursing school, director of nursing in a geriatric home and school nurse in Suburban School District of York, PA. She enjoyed bowling, golf, knitting, cross-stitch, reading and watching sports on TV. Penny and her husband, Roy P. Prescott, Jr., retired in Zellwood, FL for many years where Roy passed away and Penny moved back to York. She was also preceded in death by her brother Donald Kemper of Dagsboro, DE and her step-son Terry L. Prescott of Washington, DC. Penny is survived by her daughter Jane C. Prescott of Duluth, GA; her son Todd R. Prescott and wife Loreen of Perry Hall, MD; step-daughter Sally Ann Markee and husband Bob of Shippensburg, PA; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Laura Rowe and husband Jack of Fallbrook, CA and Joan Dill and husband Don of Spokane, WA; brother Herbert Kemper of Berlin, MD, sister-in-law Eileen Kemper, Dagsboro, DE and nieces and nephews. In accordance with Penny's wishes, she will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., York, PA has been entrusted with arrangements. Penny's family would like to thank Sheila O'Gara, Executive Director, and the entire staff at The Haven at Springwood for their loving care; and Asana Hospice (Harrisburg, PA) for the care they gave to Penny. Memorial donations may be made to York County Community Foundation (yccf.org). Condolences for the family may be left online at Legacy.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
