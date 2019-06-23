|
Anna Hinkle
Dover - Anna C. (Miller) Hinkle, 97, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Providence Place in Dover. She was the wife of the late Claude F. Hinkle.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. Pastor Adin Herndon will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow in Shiloh U.C.C. Cemetery.
Mrs. Hinkle was born in York on February 2, 1922, a daughter of the late Robert and Annie (Shaffner) Miller. She worked as a hair stylist and then as a secretary at Dentsply in York.
Mrs. Hinkle was a member of Shiloh U.C.C., where she was a member of the homemaker's club. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in leagues at Grandview Golf Course. She was a member of the National Secretary's Association.
Mrs. Hinkle leaves a daughter, Tami A. Winsett and her husband John of York; two grandchildren, Jenifer L. Walker of York and Laura M. Howard of Del Ray Beach, FL; a great granddaughter, Kirsten S. Watts; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Rhoda Berkheimer.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 225 North Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019