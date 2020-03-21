Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Anna Howe


1924 - 2020
Anna Howe

Spring Grove - Anna M. (Wire) Howe, age 95, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Manor Care North in York. She was the loving wife of the late David F. Howe; who passed away in 1979.

Anna was born in Dover on August 18, 1924 and was the daughter of the lateDavid W. Wire and Amanda E. Wire. She was a member of Eastside Church in York.

She was predeceased by her daughter Glenda Bentz; her brother Harvey Wire and her sister Mary Becker. She is survived by 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held privately by the family at Mt. Rose Cemetery in York under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
