Anna L. (Bortner) Dubbs
Glen Rock - Anna L. (Bortner) Dubbs, 92, Elmcroft of York and of Glen Rock, entered into Heaven on Wed. August 26, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Earl E. Dubbs.
Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Trinity UCC Church Cemetery, Glen Rock, with Rev. Dr. W. Arthur Grahe, officiating. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is assisting with the arrangements.
Anna was born on August 8, 1928 in Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late Lewis G. and Augusta C. (Graser) Bortner.
She attended Shaffer's School in Codorus Township and had been employed as a seamstress at the former Savada Brothers Sewing Company in Glen Rock for over 30 years, retiring in 1979.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Glen Rock, where she had been active with the Ladies group at the Bazaars and served on the visitation committee.
Anna leaves two sons, Dennis L. Dubbs (Pamela) and Dale L. Dubbs (Lisa) both of Seven Valleys; five grandchildren, Amy Simpson (Ryan), Bradley Dubbs (Amanda), Daniel Dubbs (Ashley) Andrew Dubbs (Mehgan) and Jonathan Dubbs (Madison); seven great-grandchildren, Nichole, Derrick, Mason, Allison, Abbie, Lucas and Wyatt; three sisters, Dorothy M. Stetzer Flemmens, Leona V. Wildasin both of York, Mary J. Swartzbaugh of Jefferson; two brothers, Myrl L. Bortner of Glen Rock and Paul H. Bortner of Spring Grove. She was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
The family has requested no flowers, instead memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UCC Church, 27 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110.
A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at York Hospital and the Staff at Elmcroft of York for the excellent care and compassion that you have showed to her.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com