1/1
Anna L. (Bortner) Dubbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna L. (Bortner) Dubbs

Glen Rock - Anna L. (Bortner) Dubbs, 92, Elmcroft of York and of Glen Rock, entered into Heaven on Wed. August 26, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Earl E. Dubbs.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Trinity UCC Church Cemetery, Glen Rock, with Rev. Dr. W. Arthur Grahe, officiating. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is assisting with the arrangements.

Anna was born on August 8, 1928 in Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late Lewis G. and Augusta C. (Graser) Bortner.

She attended Shaffer's School in Codorus Township and had been employed as a seamstress at the former Savada Brothers Sewing Company in Glen Rock for over 30 years, retiring in 1979.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Glen Rock, where she had been active with the Ladies group at the Bazaars and served on the visitation committee.

Anna leaves two sons, Dennis L. Dubbs (Pamela) and Dale L. Dubbs (Lisa) both of Seven Valleys; five grandchildren, Amy Simpson (Ryan), Bradley Dubbs (Amanda), Daniel Dubbs (Ashley) Andrew Dubbs (Mehgan) and Jonathan Dubbs (Madison); seven great-grandchildren, Nichole, Derrick, Mason, Allison, Abbie, Lucas and Wyatt; three sisters, Dorothy M. Stetzer Flemmens, Leona V. Wildasin both of York, Mary J. Swartzbaugh of Jefferson; two brothers, Myrl L. Bortner of Glen Rock and Paul H. Bortner of Spring Grove. She was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

The family has requested no flowers, instead memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UCC Church, 27 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110.

A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at York Hospital and the Staff at Elmcroft of York for the excellent care and compassion that you have showed to her.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved