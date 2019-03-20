|
Anna L. Hunt
York - Anna L. Hunt, age 92, of York, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in York on January 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Nellie (Brillhart) Stauffer. Anna was the loving wife of the late Norman H. Hunt, who died in 2003.
Anna was a loving homemaker and mother. She enjoyed shopping, her shoes and purses that had to match, playing the organ, and playing cards, especially UNO. Anna was a member of the AARP. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Anna is survived by her children Stephen Hunt, and his wife Valarie of Madisonville, TN, Randy Hunt, and his wife Tena of York Haven, Joel Hunt of York, and Carol McElwain, and her husband Clark of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her sons Jeffrey and Gregory Hunt, and her siblings Margaret, Helen, and Charles.
A funeral service to celebrate Anna's life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30pm from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Entombment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019