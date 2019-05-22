|
|
Anna L. Lyons
York - Anna Louise Lyons, 60, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Thomas E. Lyons.
In addition to her husband of 31 years, Mrs. Lyons is survived by four children, Patrick Lyons, Kaitlyn Lyons, Kristin Lyons, and Alexis Lyons.
Born in York on November 22, 1958, Anna was the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Kuntz) Harro. She was the Valedictorian of York Country Day Class of 1976. Anna was a Safety Director for over 10 years and a member of St. Joseph's Church in York. She had a love for cooking and was always happiest when feeding others. Her smile, hugs, and infectious laugh will truly be missed.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, East York with the Rev. Stephen Fernandes OFM Cap as celebrant. Viewing will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019