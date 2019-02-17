|
Anna Lee Milway
New Freedom - Anna Lee (Wagaman) Milway, 85, peacefully entered into eternal rest Friday, February 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Edward Milway, Sr. who passed away September 5, 2003. Born in Emmitsburg, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Edna C.(Brawner) Wagerman.
Anna loved spending time with her family and church family. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church and also enjoyed sewing, crafts and attending the Senior Center, where she made many friends. Anna was a resident of New Freedom since 1979 and a previous resident of Baltimore, MD.
She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children, Anna Marie Britton and her husband Gary of New Freedom, Brenda Lee Matuszak and her husband Richard of Perry Hall, MD, and William E. Milway, Jr. and his wife Jaime of Glen Rock; 7 grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Kevin, Katelyn, Kelsey, Rebekah, and Samantha; and 5 great-grandchildren, Mace, Luke, Grant, Abel, and Gideon.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 3 siblings, Mary F. Wiles, Charles A. Wagerman and Robert T. Wagaman.
Viewings will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00-5:00PM and 7:00- 9:00PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom and Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00AM. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00AM at the funeral home with Pastor Kara Togel to officiate. A Graveside Service will also be held Friday, at 2:00PM in New Freedom Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 101 N. Second St. New Freedom, PA 17349 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive Suite 100 Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019