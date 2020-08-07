1/1
Anna LeGore Witmer
Anna LeGore Witmer

York - "To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose…"

Anna Margaret Witmer, 99, of York entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late John K. Witmer.

Born November 18, 1920 in York County, she was the daughter of the late William and Carrie (Thompson) LeGore.

Ann was a real estate agent for Baughman-Leader and a lifetime member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church. She was very faithful and participated with her husband as leaders of the Senior Youth Fellowship and served as Sunday School pianist for 30 years. She was a member of the Golden Band class, the 55 plus group, Women's Circle and Missionary Society. She loved her church, family and friends and her doll collection. Her love of travel took her many places.

She is survived by two daughters, Connie King of Carlisle and Kay Woods of York; a grandson, Jeffrey King and his wife Kelly of Mechanicsburg, two granddaughters, Jill Snyder of Camp Hill and Katie Ambrose and her husband Tim of York; 6 great grandchildren, Ashlee Moore and her husband Jimmy, Alex King, Mason Snyder and his wife Samantha, Jacob Snyder, Luke Ambrose and Joey Ambrose; 2 great-great grandchildren, Kinley and Chloe Moore. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Kenneth Witmer, her granddaughter, Allyson, her grandson, Andy and brothers, Scott and Paulie LeGore. She had adoring nieces and nephews and many loving family members and friends.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held on a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

The family is extremely grateful to "Heartland Hospice" for their support and care of Anna.








Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
