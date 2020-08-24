1/1
Anna Louise Miller
Anna Louise Miller

Dallastown - Anna Louise Miller, 89, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services in Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Eugene E. Miller who passed away in 2000.

Born in Monkton, MD she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Ensor) Hahn.

Anna is survived by her daughter Karen S., wife of Steve Kauffman; three grandchildren John Pollick and wife Christie, Kristen, wife of Josh Miller and Shane Miller; two great-grandchildren Olivia Miller and Ryan Pollick and one step great-granddaughter Saige Miller. She was preceded in death by a son Michael S. Miller and two sisters Sadie Floyd and Helen Snyder.

Services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
