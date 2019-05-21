Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Anna M. (Douglas) Deskin

Red Lion - Anna M. (Snyder) Deskin, 95 of Red Lion, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, May 19, while surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late George C. Deskin.

Mrs. Deskin was born in Laurel, PA on October 25, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Alice R. (Douglas) Snyder.

Anna was a 1941 graduate of Red Lion High School. For most of her life she worked as an assembler and retired from Fincor. Anna enjoyed going to yard sales and collecting antiques and knick-knacks.

She is survived by her three children, Linda A. Tyson of Red Lion, George Robin Deskin of Manchester and Christopher H. Deskin of Red Lion. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four great greatgrandchildren; as well as a brother-in-law, Harry Robert Wolfe; a sister-in-law, Peg Snyder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles E. Snyder, Violet Koons, Beulah Wolfe, and Ralph Snyder; a son-in-law, Harold Tyson and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Deskin.

A viewing will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 23 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A graveside service will follow the viewing on Thursday and will begin at 2:30 PM at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice For All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Dr., Grantville, PA 17028.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 21, 2019
