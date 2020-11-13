1/1
Anna M. Keller
Anna M. Keller

YORK - Anna Mae (Kindig) Keller, 95, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Henry C. Keller to whom she was married for 68 years.

A Celebration of Life Tribute will be private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born May 20, 1925 in York, she was a daughter of the late Samuel E. and Cora R. (Taylor) Kindig.

She was a loving and dedicated homemaker, who also took care of managing the business side of her husband's trucking company—Keller Trucking.

An avid baker and cook, she loved feeding people and for several years played a Hawaiian steel guitar in a band. She also operated a small business with her daughter where they made and sold ceramics.

Mrs. Keller is survived by four grandchildren, Lisa Mellinger, Charles Mellinger, Jennifer Breneman and husband, Kyle and Devin Keller and wife, Larena; five great grandchildren, Allison Keller, Brittany Christie and Hailey, Chole and Brooke-Lynn Breneman; one great-great grandchild, Asher Christie and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen L. Mellinger; a son, Henry C.K. Keller; sister Louise Herman and brother, William Kindig.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd, Red Lion Pa 17356.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
