Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Viewing
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
Anna M. Rosier


1925 - 2019
Anna M. Rosier Obituary
Anna M. Rosier

Parkton, MD - Anna M. (Bull) Rosier, 93, passed away on Wed., July 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Parkton, she was the daughter of the late Howard C. and Lula B. (Thompson) Bull.

Anna enjoyed a long and happy life with her beloved husband Russell Herbert Rosier who predeceased her and her loving extended family. She enjoyed her work in the clothing industry before retirement and served as the Past President and life member of the former Maryland Line Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her sister Doris (Bull) Layesman; a niece Nancy Badders; God-son David Badders and her loving extended family.

Anna was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur M. and Harvey W. Bull; two sisters Edith Martin and Evelyn Cole and nephews Gerald and Roger Martin.

Her family would like to thank her loving caregiver, Violet for taking such good care of her during the last years of her life.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service at 12:00 p.m., at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA. Interment will follow at New Freedom Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if desired memorial contributions may be made in Anna's memory to a .

Hartensteincares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 19, 2019
