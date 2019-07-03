Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
2935 Kingston Rd
York, PA 17402
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2935 Kingston Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2935 Kingston Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Schriver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Schriver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Schriver Obituary
Anna M. Schriver

York - Anna M. Schriver, 95, entered into rest Monday July 1, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Lambert B. Schriver.

A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. James Menkhus, OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Schriver was born July 23, 1923 in York, a daughter of the late Roman S. and Susan (Allen) Shuman. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, its Holy Name Society, and the Young at Heart Club. She had been employed at McCrory's Distribution Center.

Anna is survived by her children Gregory A. Schriver (Karen), William L. Schriver (Tara), Daniel J. Schriver (Brenda), Mary Anne Rehmyer (Dennis), John E. Schriver (Robin), Eileen M. Wegrzyn (Barry); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Ernestine Sweitzer; brother George Shuman; nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Avery M. Dixon.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church or Visiting Angels, 1840 E. Market St. York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.