Anna M. Schriver
York - Anna M. Schriver, 95, entered into rest Monday July 1, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Lambert B. Schriver.
A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. James Menkhus, OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Schriver was born July 23, 1923 in York, a daughter of the late Roman S. and Susan (Allen) Shuman. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, its Holy Name Society, and the Young at Heart Club. She had been employed at McCrory's Distribution Center.
Anna is survived by her children Gregory A. Schriver (Karen), William L. Schriver (Tara), Daniel J. Schriver (Brenda), Mary Anne Rehmyer (Dennis), John E. Schriver (Robin), Eileen M. Wegrzyn (Barry); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Ernestine Sweitzer; brother George Shuman; nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Avery M. Dixon.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church or Visiting Angels, 1840 E. Market St. York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 3, 2019