Anna M. (Dittenhafer) Welty
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna M. (Dittenhafer) Welty

Anna M. (Dittenhafer) Welty, 92, of Mount Wolf, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Manor Care Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Norman J. Welty who passed away on March 27, 2004.

Mrs. Welty was born September 11, 1927 in York County and was the daughter of the late Chauncey and Cathaleen (Ahrens) Dittenhafer.

She graduated in 1945 from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was employed by Gichner Mobil Systems for 22 years before retiring in 1990. She was a member of Starview United Church of Christ in (Starview) Mount Wolf.

Mrs. Welty is survived by her son Roger L. Welty of Manchester; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at her service will be her pastor the Reverend Laura Bair from Starview United Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Starview United Church of Christ, 4832 North Sherman Street Extd., Mount Wolf, PA. 17347.

To share memories of Mrs. Welty please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved