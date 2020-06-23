Anna M. (Dittenhafer) Welty
Anna M. (Dittenhafer) Welty, 92, of Mount Wolf, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Manor Care Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Norman J. Welty who passed away on March 27, 2004.
Mrs. Welty was born September 11, 1927 in York County and was the daughter of the late Chauncey and Cathaleen (Ahrens) Dittenhafer.
She graduated in 1945 from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was employed by Gichner Mobil Systems for 22 years before retiring in 1990. She was a member of Starview United Church of Christ in (Starview) Mount Wolf.
Mrs. Welty is survived by her son Roger L. Welty of Manchester; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at her service will be her pastor the Reverend Laura Bair from Starview United Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Starview United Church of Christ, 4832 North Sherman Street Extd., Mount Wolf, PA. 17347.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.