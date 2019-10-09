|
|
Anna Mae Giuffrida
York - Anna Mae Giuffrida, 83, entered into rest Tuesday October 8, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of of the late Frank S. Giuffrida.
A visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Church 231 S. Beaver St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 7 p.m. at the church with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Private burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Giuffrida was born December 19, 1935 in Mountain Springs, PA, a daughter of the late George L. and Anna H. (Karasevich) Menko. She was a member of St. Patrick Church. She was co-owner of the Palazzo de Bella Beauty Salon. Anna Mae retired after twenty-five years of working at York College Dining Services.
Anna Mae is survived by her children Carolyn Ann Way and her husband Jeff, Nina J. Greiman and her husband Brett, Stephanie Heller and her husband Rick, Stephano G. Giuffrida and his wife Elaine, Frank S. Giuffrida, Jr., and his companion Sheila Montgomery, Mark J. Giuffrida and his wife Lisa; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-granddaughters; 2 great-grandsons; a sister Joan Sheetz. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers Eugene Menko and George Menko.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019