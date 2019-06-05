|
|
Anna Mae Rodes
MOUNT WOLF - Anna Mae (Miller) Rodes, 92, of Mount Wolf, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lawrence E. Rodes who passed away on August 10, 2006.
Mrs. Rodes was born July 19, 1926, in York and was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Wineka) Miller.
She was a member of the Susquehanna Lioness Club, Northeastern Senior Center in Mount Wolf, Eastern Star #360 and St. John Lutheran Church in Mount Wolf.
Mrs. Rodes is survived by her daughter, Janet Brown and her husband Ken of York; her son's, Lawrence Rodes, II and his wife Arlene of Manchester, Darrell Rodes and his wife Deb of Mount Wolf, Darren Rodes and his wife Karen of York and Dwayne Rodes of York; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; her sister, Beulah Ness of Loganville and her brother, Milo Miller of FL. Mrs. Rodes was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Fake, Janet Colvin, Dorothy Kinard, Sara Miller and Mary Miller; and her brothers, Russell Miller, Luther Miller, Mervin Miller, Elmer Miller, Milton Miller, John Miller, and Paul Miller.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be her pastor Reverend Jason Northridge.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Northeastern Senior Center, P.O. Box 386, Mount Wolf, PA. 17347.
To share memories of Mrs. Rodes please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019