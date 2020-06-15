Anna Mae Senft
York - Anna Mae (Hoke) Senft, age 91, passed away on June 13, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Lloyd Senft; together they shared over 69 years of marriage.
Anna was born in Nashville on June 5, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Paul R. Hoke and Sarah B. (Altland) Hoke. She graduated from West York High School and retired from Farm Credit Services of York. She was a member of the Private Allen J. Beck VFW Auxiliary, the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and Mt Zion United Church of Christ in Spring Grove. She enjoyed resting in her recliner, watching her soap operas (stories), the Game Show Network and word search puzzles.
In addition to her husband Lloyd; she is survived by her daughter, Pam Hager, husband Jim, of Bloomingdale, IL; granddaughter, Lindsay Blaquiere, husband Aaron, of Sugar Grove, IL; granddaughter, Jami Didier, husband Andrew, of Elmhurst, IL. and her great-granddaughters: Charlotte Blaquiere, Kinzie Didier, and Juliette Blaquiere. She is also survived by three maternal nieces; her maternal niece Rebecca was of great assistance in the last few years; three maternal nephews and numerous paternal nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her twin sons Carey Lee and Craig Allen Senft and her brothers Raymond H. Hoke and Harold E. Hoke.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Dr. Larry Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Spring Grove Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.