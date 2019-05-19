|
Anna Mae Sexton
Red Lion - Anna Mae (Huson) Sexton, 69, of Red Lion, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Sexton was born in York on November 20, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Orie and Arlene (Swards) Huson.
Anna enjoyed doing cross stitch and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and will always be in her family's prayers and in their hearts.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa E. Markel; her four grandchildren, Tyler Markel, Desarae Ream, Coby McKinsley and Isiah Kleiman; and two great grandchildren, Nichole Edlebute and Rose Hill. She is also survived by her brother, Orie Huson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Green.
Per Anna's wishes following cremation there will be no public service. However, a private service will be held by the family at a later date.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
