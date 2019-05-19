Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae Sexton


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Mae Sexton Obituary
Anna Mae Sexton

Red Lion - Anna Mae (Huson) Sexton, 69, of Red Lion, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Sexton was born in York on November 20, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Orie and Arlene (Swards) Huson.

Anna enjoyed doing cross stitch and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and will always be in her family's prayers and in their hearts.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa E. Markel; her four grandchildren, Tyler Markel, Desarae Ream, Coby McKinsley and Isiah Kleiman; and two great grandchildren, Nichole Edlebute and Rose Hill. She is also survived by her brother, Orie Huson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Green.

Per Anna's wishes following cremation there will be no public service. However, a private service will be held by the family at a later date.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now