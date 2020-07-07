Anna Mae (Dell) TurnbaughParkton, MD - Anna Mae (Dell) Turnbaugh, 93, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Benjamin L. Turnbaugh who passed away in 2015.Born in Bentley Springs, MD she was a daughter of the late David E. Dell, Sr. and Ruth E. (Wilson) Dell. Anna Mae retired from AAI in 1989 after 27 years of service as an electronic assembler. She enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, cooking, sewing and watching birds. Anna Mae was a member of Stabler's United Methodist Church in Parkton, MD.She is survived by her four daughters Darlene M. Vansant of White Hall, Joan A. Brent and husband Norman of TN, Betty R. Turnbaugh and Donna L. Turnbaugh both of Parkton, MD; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother Donald Dell and wife Charlotte, three sisters Elizabeth Krout, Margaret Winemiller and Norma Jean Nace and husband Paul; two sisters-in-law Dorothy Dell and Amelia Dell and numerous nieces and nephews. Anna Mae was preceded in death by four brothers Richard Dell, Floyd Dell, David and Herbert Dell; two brother-in-law's Leroy Krout and Kenneth Winemiller and two sister-in-law's Elsie Dell and Loretta Dell; one son-in-law Kenneth Vansant and one nephew David Lewis Dell.Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom with Rev. Fred C. Sipes and Rev. Melissa A. McDade officiating. Burial will follow in Stabler's Cemetery, Parkton, MD. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6-8PM and on Saturday from 10-11AM at the funeral home.Everyone in attendance for Friday and Saturday will be required to wear a face mask for everyone's continued safety.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made the Stabler's Cemetery, P.O. Box 424, Parkton, MD 21120 in her memory.