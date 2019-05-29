Services
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Anna Marie Howard Obituary
Anna Marie Howard

York - Anna Marie (Boyd) Howard, 86, of West Manchester Twp. died Thursday evening, May 23, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, MD. She was the wife of the late Louis Irvin Howard, Sr.

A visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, PA. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday with her grandson, Pastor Howard Sullens, Jr. officiating. Interment will be private at a later date at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa, Maryland.

Mrs. Howard was born April 8, 1933 in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late Francis Justin Boyd and the late Anna Despeaux (Wallace) Rock.

She retired as a solderer after many years with the former AMP, Inc. She was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and had also attended Grace Fellowship Church, Seven Valleys. She was an active supporter of the ASPCA and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Mrs. Howard is survived by her son, Louis Irvin Howard, Jr. and his wife, Tanya of Dundalk, MD; her granddaughter, Emma Ey and her husband Louis; her grandson, Howard Sullens, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth; and her great grandchildren, Elisa Sullens, Nehemiah Sullens and Madeline Ey. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Constance Ann Sullens in July of 2018.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Send condolences at HefnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019
