More Obituaries for Anna Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna May Fink

Anna May Fink Obituary
Anna May Fink

DOVER - Anna May (Markley) Fink, 94, of Dover, passed away at 11:53 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Gordon C. Fink who passed away on July 2, 1995.

Mrs. Fink was born March 24, 1925, in York County, and was the daughter of the late Earl Markley, Sr., and Grace (Bamberger) Markley.

She employed for 17 years by Dupont Electrical Company in Lewisberry before retiring.

Mrs. Fink is survived by her daughters, Lois Collier of York Haven and Barbara (Fink) Zimmerman of York; her sons, Michael Fink, Sr. and his wife Jody of Dover and Larry Fink of Dover; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; her sister, Fay Hazzard of Enola. Mrs. Fink was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Markel, Mary Hoke and Beatrice Markley; her brothers, Earl Markley and Clayton Markley and her son-in-law Clarence Collier.

Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Her viewing will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery. Officiating at her service will be Reverend Philip K. Nace.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the , 924 Colonial Ave., York, Pa. 17403

To share memories of Mrs. Fink please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
