Anna Miller
Spring Grove - Anna M. Miller, age 90, passed away on October 30, 2019 at the York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Martin Albright and the late Eugene Miller.
Anna was born in Codorus Twp., PA on February 25, 1929 and she was the daughter of the late Mary Jane (Stiffler) and Charles Q. Werner. Anna was a loving Mom, Wife, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, and Aunt.
Things that were most important in her life, Faith in God, Family and Friends, and also helping in community activities. She was scheduled to make pies for the Dutch Supper at the Jefferson Firehall this week. You could always rely on her to work at the Jefferson Carnival. Playing cards with Family and Friends was also a big deal. Holidays meant going to her house to enjoy a big meal and family fellowship. She was content with the simple pleasures in life. She lived by herself the past 19 years and still mowed her own lawn.
She was a life member of the Christ United Church of Christ and involved with the Lay Life group at the church. Also, a member of the Jefferson AARP, Ladies Auxiliary, and she worked in the cafeteria of the Spring Grove School District for 29 years.
Anna leaves her daughter Dot (Gary) Grim and son Marty (Sandra) Albright of Spring Grove. Her five grandchildren Matt (Cher) Grim, Travis (Kelly) Grim, Alyssa (Will) Gausmann, Martin Albright, and Savannah Albright. And also, her seven great-grandchildren Taylor Grim, Morgan Grim, Abby Grim, Maggie Grim, Tanner Grim, Charlotte Gausmann, and Lucy Gausmann.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Werner, Margaret Yost, Florence Dickmyer, Bill Werner, Pete Werner, Violet Shaffer, and Saranda Miller.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 11:00AM at Christ United Church of Christ, 32 Baltimore St. Codorus PA 17311, with Pastor Paul Gausmann officiating. She will be laid to rest at Jefferson Cemetery following the service. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00-8:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, and on Saturday from 10:00-11:00AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions on her memory can be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 32 Baltimore St. Codorus PA 17311.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019