Anna Rebecca (Williams) DowearyYork - Anna Rebecca (Williams) Doweary was born in York Pennsylvania on February 1, 1944, to Dorothy (Ford) Williams and Willie Oscar Williams. She was given her wings on Monday, May 25, 2020.Anna affectionally known as "Annie" or "Cake" was the mother of six children, Charles (Earlene), Phillip, Markus (Linda), Matthew (Lisa), Belinda, and Carletta (Anthony). She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip.Annie attended York City Schools, was employed for many years at Teledyne-McKay, and retired from the Rabbit Transit system as a bus driver. Annie enjoyed playing cards, putting together puzzles, trips to the casino, and most of all watching movies with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the American Legion Post 794 Ladies Auxiliary.In addition to her children, Annie is survived by three brothers, Larry aka Spider (Carolyn) Williams, Robert (Peter) Williams both of York, and Matthew Williams of New York, one sister, Saundra Williams preceded her in death. She is also survived by a special cousin Annie (Sissie) Bones, and a devoted friend, Mary Wright, and she enjoyed a close relationship with her cousin Ruthie Banks, prior to Ruthie's passing.Annie's legacy continues with her 10 grandchildren and 14 great-children. She also leaves to mourn, many other relatives and close friends.A viewing will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00AM - 12:00PM at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave., York PA 17401 and service will be private. Burial will take place at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.Boulding Mortuary Inc. is handling arrangements.