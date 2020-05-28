Anna Rebecca (Williams) Doweary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Rebecca (Williams) Doweary

York - Anna Rebecca (Williams) Doweary was born in York Pennsylvania on February 1, 1944, to Dorothy (Ford) Williams and Willie Oscar Williams. She was given her wings on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Anna affectionally known as "Annie" or "Cake" was the mother of six children, Charles (Earlene), Phillip, Markus (Linda), Matthew (Lisa), Belinda, and Carletta (Anthony). She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip.

Annie attended York City Schools, was employed for many years at Teledyne-McKay, and retired from the Rabbit Transit system as a bus driver. Annie enjoyed playing cards, putting together puzzles, trips to the casino, and most of all watching movies with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the American Legion Post 794 Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to her children, Annie is survived by three brothers, Larry aka Spider (Carolyn) Williams, Robert (Peter) Williams both of York, and Matthew Williams of New York, one sister, Saundra Williams preceded her in death. She is also survived by a special cousin Annie (Sissie) Bones, and a devoted friend, Mary Wright, and she enjoyed a close relationship with her cousin Ruthie Banks, prior to Ruthie's passing.

Annie's legacy continues with her 10 grandchildren and 14 great-children. She also leaves to mourn, many other relatives and close friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00AM - 12:00PM at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave., York PA 17401 and service will be private. Burial will take place at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.

Boulding Mortuary Inc. is handling arrangements.

www.bouldingmortuaryinc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved