Annabelle Alloway
YORK - Annabelle (Perry) Alloway, 85, of York, passed away at 6:33 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Alton Alloway who passed away on November 28, 2012.
Mrs. Alloway was born January 4, 1934 in Chambersburg, PA and was the daughter of the late Nolan and Mae (Scoltock)Perry.
She graduated from Shippensburg High School in Shippensburg. She was a member of the Pleasureville American Legion Post #799 in York and the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to listen to him play guitar and sing, reading, doing crossword puzzles, spending time with her family, was a terrific conversationalist, and had an excellent sense of humor. Annabelle was Always In The Know and if you had a question she knew the answer.
Mrs. Alloway is survived by her daughter, Jean Gembe of York, her son, Michael Alloway and his wife, Joni of York; grandchildren, Kayla Trich and her husband James, Christopher Potter and Keith Gembe and his wife Teresa; great grandchildren, Austin Trich, Bryce Potter, Todd Gembe and his wife Rebecca, and Paige Gembe; 2 great great grandchildren; 2 grand dogs, Jimmy and Yay-Yay; her sisters, Sally Nolder of OH, Mary Culverhouse of TX, Linda Tharp of WA, and her brothers, George Perry of NM, and Robert Perry of York. Mrs. Alloway was preceded in death by her daughters, Patricia Potter, and Teresa Eberharter; her son, William Potter; her granddaughter, Jennifer Harris; her grandson, Brandon Alloway, her sisters, Peggy Perry, Jane Majewski; her brother Nolan Perry, and her son-in-law Stanley Gembe.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf.
She was dearly loved in life and will be greatly missed. As much as our hearts are broken we rejoice that she is reunited with the love of her life, husband Al.
To share memories of Mrs. Alloway please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019