Annabelle C. SchaefferHellam - Annabelle C. Schaeffer, age 88, of Hellam, died peacefully at ManorCare Kingston Court on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.Born in Glen Rock on September 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey C. and Myrtle E. (Street) Klinedinst.Annabelle is survived by her husband of 69 years, Leon J. Schaeffer. She is also survived by her children, Kirk Schaeffer and his wife, Stephanie of East Prospect, Kim Schaeffer of Hellam, Teena Wise of Hellam, Todd Schaeffer and his wife, Lisa of Hellam; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Annabelle was outgoing, enjoyed life, spending time with her family, singing, and baseball. The Orioles were her favorite team. She liked to travel and was a Florida snowbird during the winter. She loved dancing and was involved with a line dancing group in Florida. Annabelle worked at Bendix, Fincor, and ISC before retiring. She continued to work part-time into her seventies because she enjoyed working and socializing with people.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for Annabelle will be held at the convenience of her family.Contributions in Annabelle's name can be made to Fairmount United Methodist Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York, PA 17406 or to a charity or your choice.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.