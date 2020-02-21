|
|
Annabelle Seiple
YORK - Annabelle (Brenneman) Seiple, 89, of York, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Spiritrust Lutheran at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Seiple who died on November 1, 2001. Mr. and Mrs. Seiple were married 49 years.
Annabelle was born October 23, 1930 in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late George and Jennie (Raver) Brenneman.
She graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester. Annabelle's passion was her family and her home. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family, friends and the many, many children she cared for over the years. She loved to attend live entertainment events, BINGO and music. Most of all she loved her family and spending time together with them.
Annabelle is survived by her daughter, Deborah Myers and her companion, Timothy Trone and her grandson Emanuel (Manny)Myers and his fiancée Melissa Sintef all of York. She was preceded in death by her 5 sisters and her 4 brothers.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To share memories of Annabelle please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020