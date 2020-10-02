Anne E. Kistler
York - Anne Elizabeth Kistler, 76, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Born on May 5, 1944 in York, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Brenner) Kistler. She was a honors graduate from York Suburban in 1963 and continued her education at Johns Hopkin University; where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1965. She was the Head Nurse in the Pediatric Department of York Hospital for over 10 years. She then worked in the Administration Department for multiple Assisted Living Facilities, the most recent being at Misericordia Nursing Home. She was an active member at Christ Church Jacobus.
Anne is survived by her brother, David Kistler and wife, Diana; nephews, Garrett Kistler and wife Angi, John Waltersdorff and wife, Amanda and Travis Waltersdorff and wife, Abigail; 3 cousins; 3 great nephews; 3 great nieces; beloved dog, Cody and cat, Micheal.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Christ Church Jacobus, 200 N Main Street, Jacobus, PA 17407. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.