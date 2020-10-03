1/1
Anne Mosebrook
Anne Mosebrook

Spring Grove - Anne M. (Runk) Mosebrook, age 77, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on October 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dennis R. Mosebrook; together they shared over 57 years of marriage.

Anne was born in Spring Grove on June 17, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Stewart Runk and Anna (Gerhart) Runk. She graduated from York Country Day School class 1961 and worked as a nurse for many years and also worked for Dr. Preston in Spring Grove prior to retiring. She was a member of Greenmount United Methodist Church in Glenville, where she was very active in the Altar Guild and Visitation Team.

In addition to her husband Dennis; she is survived by her son Dennis R. Mosebrook and his wife Laurie; her daughter Melissa Eicholtz and her husband Bob and her grandchildren Kayla, Alicia, Pierce, Caroline and Dennis.

Service and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
