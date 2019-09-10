|
AnneMarie Tomasulo
Manchester - AnneMarie Tomasulo, 49, of Manchester, passed away at 12:58 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center in Hershey.
AnneMarie was born October 20, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York and was the daughter of the late Angel Acosta and Betty Tomasulo.
She was employed as a coordinator for Bathfitter's in the York area.
AnneMarie is survived by her daughter, Graisha Marinez of Manchester; her sons, Richard Ortiz of Hazelton, PA, Wilton Mercedes of Trexlertown, PA, Marco Marinez of Manchester, PA; her 4 grandchildren, and her sisters, Jennie Moya, Sacramento, CA, Jasmine Reyes of San Antonio, TX, Cindy Davis, Brooklyn, NY and Melody Moss of Olympia, WA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rafael "Joe" Latony.
A Celebration of Life service for AnneMarie will begin at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Officiating at the service will be Jonathan Queen.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019