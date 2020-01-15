|
Annette "Toni" Javitt King
York - Annette "Toni" Javitt King, 89, entered into rest Tuesday January 14, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Edward T. Javitt, Sr., and the late Edward M. King.
Toni was born December 11, 1930 in McKeesport, PA, a daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Godek) Kurkowski.
Toni was one of the first female graduates from Alliance College. She had been a dedicated and loved teacher at St. Rose of Lima School and later was employed at York Federal Savings and Loan. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. During her life, she was also active with the Auxiliary of Misericordia Convalescent Center, the Catholic Women's Club of York, the York Catholic High School Athletic Assn. and golf and bowling leagues. Toni was very proud of her Polish heritage and treasured her time with family and friends, hosting many events around her swimming pool.
Annette is survived by her children Ed Javitt, Jr. and his wife Debbie, Mick Javitt and his wife Karin, Diane Johnston and her husband Eric, Larry Javitt and his wife Kim; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 stepsons; 4 step-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her sisters Genevieve Helfin, Delphine Rodrigo, and Evelyn Figel. She was also preceded in death by a stepson.
Viewings will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3 - 5:00 p.m. and on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 9-10:00 a.m. at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St., York, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 West Market St., York, PA with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St., York, PA 17401, or to York Catholic High School 601 East Springettsbury Ave. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020