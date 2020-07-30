1/1
Annette L. (Wedlock) Horak
1963 - 2020
Dover - Annette L. (Wedlock) Horak, 57, entered into rest Thursday morning on July 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born February 18, 1963 in York, Annette was a daughter of Doris E. (Myers) Wedlock of Dover and the late Larry J. Wedlock.

She graduated from William Penn High School in 1981 where she played volleyball and basketball, was in the band and always made honor roll.

Annette worked as a rehabilitation aide for Wellspan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital and previously, for York Hospital. She loved her job and was a friend to many.

Annette was a member of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene where she helped with the children's ministry and table ministry. She went on numerous mission trips with the first and the latest was EJAM. Annette also played volleyball for her church, was a money counter and sang in the choir.

She played women's softball for the Bob Hoffman Traveling Team, which took her to Idaho one summer for a tournament. Annette also played volleyball for the Salvation Army team.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. Annette never had a bad word to say about anybody and always practiced what she preached.

In addition to her mother, Annette is survived by a daughter, Rachel E. Horak of Dover; a brother, Larry R. Wedlock and wife, Lisa of Red Lion; a sister, Andrea K. Wedlock of York; nieces and nephews, Allie Franklin, Logan Wedlock, Justus Franklin, Lakyn Wedlock and Sabian Franklin; numerous great nieces and great nephews; and several aunts and uncles.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Quickel Cemetery, York. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 400 Stillmeadow Lane, York. Officiating will be her pastor, Josh Kleinfeld. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402; or Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene Table Ministries, 400 Stillmeadow Lane, York, PA 17404.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
