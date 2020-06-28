Annette M. Fuligni
1935 - 2020
Annette M. Fuligni

York - Annette (Nan) M. Fuligni, 84, entered into rest Wednesday June 24, 2020, at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, York. She was the wife of Dante Fuligni for 62 years.

A memorial mass will held at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, in the Daily Mass Chapel, with Rev. Steve Fernandes OFM Cap as celebrant. It will be a private, family service. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Fuligni was born July 20, 1935, in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Harold R. and Lillian (Horton) Malo. She and Dante lived in Syracuse after his Navy service until 2008 when they moved to York and became members of St. Joseph Church.

She was a graduate of Marygrove College, Detroit. In Syracuse, her professional history included serving as secretary to the president of Chappell Department Stores, secretary at Le Moyne College and the Administrative Assistant to the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Syracuse University.

Her principal endeavors in life were loving and serving her family. Annette is survived by her husband; children Paul Fuligni and his wife Tamara, Elise Thomas and her husband Gregory, Andrew Fuligni and his wife Allison, Matthew Fuligni and his wife Kelly; grandchildren Emma, Joseph, Benjamin, and Gabriel. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Fuligni and a brother Paul Malo.

Memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Poor or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research.






Published in York Daily Record on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial Mass
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
So many memories of a sweet lady and her family, and sadness as we share prayers and condolences to all of the Fuligni Family. She was indeed special and Norm and I will treasure memories of the good times.
Rita Craner
Friend
June 27, 2020
Elise, May your sadness be comforted with all the memories and love you shared with your Mom.
Kimberly Thomas
Family
June 26, 2020
What an absolutely beautiful picture of a lovely woman. The photo captures the essence of who she was. Deepest sympathies to you, Dante, and to the children and their families.
Judy Rice
