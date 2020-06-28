Annette M. FuligniYork - Annette (Nan) M. Fuligni, 84, entered into rest Wednesday June 24, 2020, at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, York. She was the wife of Dante Fuligni for 62 years.A memorial mass will held at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, in the Daily Mass Chapel, with Rev. Steve Fernandes OFM Cap as celebrant. It will be a private, family service. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Mrs. Fuligni was born July 20, 1935, in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Harold R. and Lillian (Horton) Malo. She and Dante lived in Syracuse after his Navy service until 2008 when they moved to York and became members of St. Joseph Church.She was a graduate of Marygrove College, Detroit. In Syracuse, her professional history included serving as secretary to the president of Chappell Department Stores, secretary at Le Moyne College and the Administrative Assistant to the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Syracuse University.Her principal endeavors in life were loving and serving her family. Annette is survived by her husband; children Paul Fuligni and his wife Tamara, Elise Thomas and her husband Gregory, Andrew Fuligni and his wife Allison, Matthew Fuligni and his wife Kelly; grandchildren Emma, Joseph, Benjamin, and Gabriel. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Fuligni and a brother Paul Malo.Memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Poor or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research.