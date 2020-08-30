Anthony Cotroneo
Red Lion - Anthony R. Cotroneo, Sr., 76 of Red Lion passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Linda A. (Swindell) Cotroneo who passed on December 20, 2019.
Born September 6, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Anthony R. and Grace (Luongo) Cotroneo.
Mr. Cotroneo was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of Dallastown American Legion Post # 605. He was also a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Dallastown, and the longtime owner / operator of Tony's T.V. Service.
Anthony is survived by 2 children: Donna L. Cline (wife of the late Richard B. Cline) of Red Lion and Anthony R. Cotroneo, Jr. and his wife, Debra of Mt. Wolf; 4 grandchildren: Jessica L. Cline, Morgan L. Cline, Kylie M. Cotroneo and Kyler A. Cotroneo as well as many other loving family members.
A funeral service to celebrate Anthony's life will be held at 1pm on Friday, September 4th at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown with Deacon Dan Bernardy officiating. Military honors at the funeral home will be rendered by the Dallastown American Legion Honor Guard. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be at the funeral home on Thursday, September 3rd from 5:30 to 7:30pm, and again on Friday from 12 noon until the start of the service. Please be advised that due to COVID-19 capacity limitations, only 25 people are allowed inside the building at a time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care; P.O. Box 4125; Lancaster, PA 17604.
