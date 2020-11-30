Anthony Damiano
York - Anthony Damiano, 84, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Anita L. (Brutto) Damiano to whom he was married for 60 years.
A public viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be private.
Born on September 5, 1936 in New York City, he was a son of the late Antonio F. and Eleanora (Mariano) Damiano. Anthony was a licensed CPA in NJ and NY and ran his own firm for 15 years.
Mr. Damiano was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. He enjoyed reading and collecting antique trains. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Anita, Anthony leaves three children, Patricia A. Davis and her husband, Geoffrey of Hebron, KY, Marie L. Damiano of York and Anthony Damiano and his wife, Melanie of Hanover; 11 grandchildren, Rebekah Barnes-Israel, Sarah Brungs, Hannah Ensor, Miriam Davis, Geoffrey Davis, Jr., Daniel Davis, Rachel Geesey, Malachi Damiano, Victoria Miller, Alessandra Damiano and Rose Damiano; six great grandchildren, Benjamin Barnes-Israel, Levi Barnes-Israel, Cora Barnes-Israel, Bobby Brungs, Henry Brungs and Landon Geesey; and former daughter in law, Jennifer Hulshizer Damiano of York. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Damiano.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com