Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
West York - Anthony Elwood "Tony" Mervine, 19, died Friday evening, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was the son of Dawn Marie (Becker) Mervine of York and Bruce E. Mervine of York and was the brother of Joseph William Enriquez of Dover.

A visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, June14, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with a service to celebrate Tony's life beginning at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant, Debe Snyder.

Tony was born in York on July 24, 1999. He attended both West York and Spring Grove Area High Schools. He was a lover of music, movies and animals.

In addition to his parents and brother, Tony leaves his paternal grandparents and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins in several states including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Adams Mental Health Program, 100 West Market St. #13, York, PA 17401 or Suicide Prevention of York, 77 E. Forrest Ave. Suites 140A & 140B, Shrewsbury, PA17361.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 11, 2019
