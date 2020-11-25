1/1
Anthony Ferguson
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Anthony Ferguson

York - Anthony "Tad" Ferguson transitioned from this life on November 19, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born on September 7, 1959 in York, Pa. to Rachel V. Ferguson and the late William J. Ferguson Sr.

Anthony is survived by his siblings, Vanessa, Donna, Tracey (Sterling), Kareem, Sharae (Aaron), Daryl (Vickie), Jamar, John, and Sharee (Isaac) of York, Pa. Marcelona Wiley-Becker of Delaware, Joanna Mitchell and Sabreem Johnson of Maryland, Martha and Jerome Singleton of Reading, Pa. He was preceded in death by his brother, William J. Ferguson Jr. and sister Michelle Ferguson.

Anthony leaves behind his three children: Kenya Ritter of Pittsburgh, Pa., Tanae Ferguson of Harrisburg, Pa., and Antwan Ferguson of York, Pa. Along with his five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday November 28, 2020 at John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York. Rev. Ryan Johnson will be officiating. Viewing will be held at 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Wednesday December 2, 2020.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, all are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.








Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
