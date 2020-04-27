|
|
Anthony H. Surtasky
York - Anthony "Tony" H. Surtasky, 93, passed peacefully on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing Home surrounded by his family in pictures. He was the husband of the late Ann (Howard) Surtasky to whom he was married 48 years.
Born April 26, 1926 at home in Archbald, PA. He was the son of the late Anthony and Anna (Nebzydoski) Surtasky. Anthony retired from the US Coast Guard as a CWO-W4 after serving 32 years. He also worked for Caterpillar, retiring as a security supervisor in 1987 after 35 years. He was a US Navy veteran of WWll.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, President Emeritus of Springettsbury Volunteer Fire Police, Assistant Director and instructor at the York County Fire School for many years, 2nd Vice President and Special Projects Officer of Sampson WWll Navy Veterans Museum, Romulus, NY where he took his Navy Basic Training.
Anthony is survived by a son David Surtasky and his wife Janet of Indiana, PA, and a daughter Ann Marie Johnson and husband Ronald of York, PA. He leaves behind nine grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Sims, a son James Surtasky, and a sister Ann Marie Harrison.
A Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to York County Veterans Honor Guard PO Box 712 Mt. Wolf, PA 17347.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020