|
|
Anthony J. Cappello
Dallastown - Anthony J. Cappello, 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. He was the husband of Donna (Baker) Cappello, to whom he was married for 54 years.
A viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller.
Born on July 7, 1924, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Grace Mary (Gambol) Cappello. He was one of eight children and loved to spend time with his family. Mr. Cappello proudly served in the army, fighting in World War II. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Medal with 5 Bronze Campaign Stars, and the Army Lapel Button. After being honorable discharged from the service, Mr. Cappello worked for the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers as a Union Representative.
Mr. Cappello is survived by 2 sisters, Rose Celia and Theresa Cappello and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by 5 siblings, Annie Amati, Fred Cappello, Carolyn Palmieri, Louis Cappello and John Cappello.
Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019